Currently the franchise Godzilla is one that is under pause status, this after the movie in which he fights against Kong. However, leaving aside Warner’s Monsterverse and Legendary Pictures, there is a Japanese film of the character in production. And while not much has been said about it, a new rumor has emerged.

According to new rumors swirling around the production company behind the upcoming movie, Toho, the film will be a standalone version of the king of the monsters, which means it could be a remake that will have no sequels, universe building, and /or be the continuation of the story of Shin Godzilla. Which arrived in 2016 in theaters in Japan.

So this new story would not be a continuation of Shin, but fans are still eager for the story to be continued, since at the time it stuck to something of an attractive hook. A large-scale event is expected to bring the lizard together with Ultraman, Kamen Rider and until Neon Genesis Evangelion with the wicks

For now, there is not much information about the next installment for the rising sun. Just that he premieres November 3, 2023.

