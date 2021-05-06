Remember that Jeff grubb has made several leaks before that have been correct, as all rumors must be taken with great care. According to this journalist from the world of video games, has declared in his program The Game Mess what The Coalition is being a support team for Halo Infinite, a little for the next Gears of war and a new IP that we do not know.

Despite not giving details about that third IP they are working on, he mentions that it could be a new job from Star wars. This is not given as an assured fact, but since The Coalition is part of the internal studies of Xbox, this is not a far-fetched idea. But whatever the case, these projects like the next Gears of war, we won’t see them at E3 2021.

We won’t have Gears of War 6 at E3 or soon

The only thing we have for sure is that the next Gears of war 6 we won’t see it anytime soon. The occupations of the developer studio do not have as a priority the next edition of this saga. Neither in E3 2021 nor in the following months can we expect any news about it.

However, this may be an opportunity for The Coalition can rethink the fate of Gears of war, after having had several installments that have generated controversy among his fans. And, we only have to wait and see what this study is preparing.

