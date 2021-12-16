There is no doubt that 2021 was one of the best years in the history of Microsoft and XboxBut what can we anticipate for the future? Eventually we will have a sixth installment in the franchise of Gears of war And according to a new rumor, it would still be a long way from reaching our hands.

Jez Corden, Trusted insider who has previously proven credibility with this type of information says that Gears of War 6 would come to Xbox until 2025, this because The Coalition is working on a new IP that would debut sometime in 2023.

Nevertheless, Corden nor does it rule out the idea that the new Gears It reaches the market until 2o26, but considers that it is most likely that we will see it in 2025. Sadly, no more details are given about it, but if it is true, we will be many more years without having a new Gears.

Editor’s note: The truth is that 2025 sounds like a somewhat crazy date. I understand that Microsoft is working on multiple things at once, but I don’t think we should wait that long to play Gears 6. We’ll see how the whole situation plays out in the future.

Via: ComicBook