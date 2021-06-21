EA It’s been a bit on the bad side in terms of gamers’ perceptions for some time now. How to forget your scandal with the lootboxes in Battlefront 2 and the controversial statements of Frank gibeau, former head of EA Games, who said that the single player model was finished.

But this bad milk could soon change if the rumors are true. The video game journalist, Jeff grubb, mentioned in a video interview that he had information that EA plans to announce the revival of one of its defunct series. This will be during the event EA Play which is planned to be held on July 22.

The return of a beloved EA series

The studio in charge of the revival project, and of giving the supposed announcement, will be Motive Studios. A studio, owned by EA, who collaborated with DICE on ‘Star Wars: Battlefront 2‘and that they also developed’Star wars squadrons‘

During the Interview, Jeff mentioned that it is a ‘well established intellectual property‘, that the announcement will be great news and will probably make many gamers happy. He also added that we will see ‘if we are not dead first‘Is the use of the word’ dead ‘in English a hidden indication of what they will announce?

When the news was known, several fans on social networks began to talk about which series would be back. EA He has a lot that he hasn’t returned to in a while and some of the most talked about among fans are: ‘Burnout ‘, ‘SimCity ‘, ‘Dead Space ‘, ‘Medal of Honor ‘, ‘Mercenaries’ and even those who expect a third of ‘Titanfall‘.

Now the question is what will be the lucky saga that makes its triumphant return to our consoles. Although the most popular theory is that it is the return of ‘Dead space‘, the truth is that it could be any of the ones we mentioned, we will have our answer on July 22. Which one would you like to see back?

