Diablo IV is easily one of the biggest releases of July 2023, second only to final fantasy 16. The game is available on all major platforms and while fans were disappointed that it wasn’t part of GamePassan application in Brazil could have accidentally leaked the arrival of the latest Activision/Blizzard title to the Microsoft service, but it could also simply be a bug.

A Brazilian application for smartphones called Pic Paywhich appears to be an app for buying prepaid gaming gift cards, has a banner ad showing Diablo IV in GamePass. Although this could just be a bug, it could also be something for fans to watch out for in the future.

Twitter user ebragaf shared a video showing the banner ad, so draw your own conclusions.

Yes ok Pic Pay is far from being a reliable source of information or leaks, this could have been a premature announcement made by the company, or it could also be another case of getting our hopes up and then getting nothing, as was the case with cyberpunk 2077 arriving to xbox game pass.

While the idea of ​​the title coming to the service would be a big deal for many, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens in the future.

Via: whatifgaming

Editor’s note: Let’s not forget that there is an Xbox Series X bundle with Diablo IV so, that Activision and Microsoft are friends, they are friends. It could be true or it could just be a ploy for you to use Pic Pay.