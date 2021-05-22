A few days ago, it was revealed that Kentaro miura, creator of Berserk, passed away at age 54. His death occurred on May 6, but it was barely made public.

His family preferred to handle his funeral in the most intimate way possible, and that is why it was only days later that he decided to share the news of his death. Due to the above, no one knows what will happen to the adventures of Guts and his friends. It is a great unknown.

Will Berserk’s manga continue with another creative or not?

However, a day after the report of the death of Miura, one of the assistants of this mangaka posted a message that has sparked a lot of speculation.

In your account at Twitter, @MRko_aki___, shared ‘alright, I’ll do my best’. Is it a sign that the manga will continue? Unfortunately, it is far from clear. Here it should be noted that although the creator of Berserk he had staff to help him, he did a lot of the work.

Berserk: Final Fantasy XIV Community Pays Tribute to Author

The intricate illustrations of the manga by Berserk, which are highly detailed, were the responsibility of Kentaro miura.

Even though this mangaka He went from working with ink and paper to using digital media, continuing to devote the same attention to his works. It is the refined talent since he began his career when he was just 10 years old, and that he was polishing through multiple jobs. Could an assistant continue the series?

Many hope that there is something more behind the message

This is why some believe that the comments of @MRko_aki___ They are in the sense that you will go ahead on your own. It is not implied that he will take over Berserk.

Here who should speak about it is the publisher that published the manga, Hakusensha. Only the latter can confirm whether or not the work of Miura. But it is clearly too early to talk about it. The biggest mystery is how everything will go.

It is not known if Kentaro miura He left notes about how the outcome of Berserk, and the form in which it would be arrived at. If this information exists one or more mangaka they could continue, although adding elements of their own.

In the world of comics, it is normal that when an author leaves his place, another occupies it. But in the manga it is not like that. When a creative dies, the chances of a continuation are slim. The right circumstances must exist.

Fountain.



