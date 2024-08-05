Deadpool and Wolverine It’s a critical and box office success, and Marvel Studios is clearly thrilled with Shawn Levy, who directed it. Now, rumors are emerging that the filmmaker may be directing a Young Avengers movie.

That is, the Young Avengers, a group of superheroes that has been around for a long time. Especially since the MCU has begun to show up candidates who could join the ranks of this team.

But where does the information come from? According to some, it is a report by whistleblower Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK). He just didn’t share it on Twitter, but rather in a more reserved manner.

This information about the director of Deadpool and Wolverine Any word on a Young Avengers movie has yet to be confirmed. So far, Marvel Studios or Disney have not issued any comments. But it is very likely that they would want to continue working with Levy.

Fountain: Marvel.

In fact, he was one of the candidates to lead Avengers 5which is now Avengers Doomsday with Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. Only the Russo brothers ended up winning the contract.

How reliable is Richtman? Well, he’s someone who has gotten it right on more than one occasion, and he already has a lot of contacts. So this report that Shawn Levy is passing on Deadpool and Wolverine a Young Avengers could very well be a reality.

Marvel Studios is reportedly interested in Shawn Levy directing other projects for them. The studio is said to be very impressed with ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’ (via: @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/aX7hEyVTuT —Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) March 11, 2024

At the moment it doesn’t seem like Levy is doing much. His next film, Never Let Gowhich he is a producer on, is due out in September 2024 in the United States. Another film he is producing, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Triphas no release window.

Fountain: Marvel Studios.

For now it doesn’t seem to have anything related to television. So we’ll see if this information from the director of Deadpool and Wolverine working on Young Avengers ends up being real.

