For a couple of years it has been speculated that Nintendo will be launching a new model of your console switches, which will expand the hardware capabilities to run better games. However, this myth has always been broken with the revelations of alternative models such as the switches lite as well as the most recent with the screen OLED.

According to experts from Digital Foundry, who are dedicated to reviewing hardware from different consoles, the Japanese company at the time was working on said update with more power. This is something that some anonymous developers would have told them, but apparently the project has been canceled permanently, at least so they say.

To this is added that there is no way to expect a successor to said console in 2023something that logically could be seen coming, given that Nintendo notifies the launch of its devices well in advance. Also, for now they have a significant game list to be released in the following months for the current hybrid device with big names like Zelda.

At the end of all, it is a theory for which there are not such solid foundations, so the existence and cancellation of said console cannot be taken for granted at all and perhaps said proposal never existed. For now, we will have to wait for Nintendo Give an official statement.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: I believe that the happy Switch Pro will never come out, rather what we will see is already a direct successor to the console. After all, there are already two hardware revisions that support what the company has always done with its projects before taking the next big step.