A frequent Nintendo leaker has made the bold claim that a remake of Nintendo is in development. Chrono trigger for nintendoswitch. Chrono trigger it’s generally considered one of the best video games ever, so it’s safe to say that a remake would generate a lot of interest.

Chrono trigger was originally released for Super nintendo in nineteen ninety five and received rave reviews. It was later adapted to other platforms, such as PS1, Nintendo DS, mobile devices and pc. Square Enix has been hesitant to bring the Chrono trigger original to platforms like switches, PS5 either xbox series x for now. However, if the rumors about a remake of Chrono trigger in development are true, maybe it has something to do with it.

According to the leaker Nintendo Zippo, Square Enix is ​​working on a “complete remake” of Chrono trigger. Specifically, it will be a remake in HD-2Din the style of the remake of dragon quest 3 which is still in development. For those unfamiliar with those types of games, they basically mimic the art style of the series. Octopath Traveler by Square Enix. However, before fans get too excited, they should definitely take this information with a grain of salt.

Zippo has only heard about the remake of Chrono trigger for nintendoswitch and “not sure” about other platforms. It seems unlikely that Square Enix would bother to do a complete remake of Chrono trigger and then leave it alone nintendoswitchbut it is possible that the game is temporary exclusive of switchesas was the case with Octopath Traveler. That’s assuming it even exists, of course. It is entirely possible that the remake of Chrono trigger not be real and fans should definitely keep that in mind.

In the same blog post where he stated that a remake of Chrono triggerZippo also claimed that a Nintendo Direct “It would probably air in about 48 hours.”

This would be a big surprise, since Nintendo has not announced plans to conduct a Nintendo Direct this week, and reliable insiders have suggested that such an event may not take place until at least September. Others believe that a Nintendo Direct it could happen later this month or sometime next month. It should be noted that although Zippo is under the impression that a Nintendo Direct will happen soon, that does not mean that the rumored remake of Chrono trigger will appear in it.

Via: Game Rant

Editor’s note: It’s been so long that seriously Chrono trigger It’s not as impressive anymore as it was in 1995, don’t hate me, I’m doing this to keep you from being disappointed. It would have to come with more than HD2D flair to impress people today.