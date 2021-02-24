Call of duty He has always stood out for his online game; however, the famous mode zombies he also has a large following.

For years fans have asked that the developers focus on giving them a supernatural experience separate from the main formula, and although it has not arrived so far, everything could change soon.

This is ensured by a supposed leak where it is mentioned that they are already working on a new Call of duty focused mode zombies of the original franchise.

Tom henderson, who has a certain reputation for revealing several leaks that turned out to be real, assured through his account of Twitter that there is already a new Call of duty in development, but this time it will be focused on zombies.

This means that you will not have missions inspired by real events, but pure frantic action of the dead and supernatural beings to annihilate.

“There is a separate Call of Duty Zombies project in development, which is not connected to any other game.”

At the moment there are no more details about this possible game, and as there is no official information to corroborate the leak, we must take it as a simple rumor.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is about to add the mode Outbreak, where a team of four players will face hordes of the undead to complete various missions.

A few days ago they revealed the trailer, and from what we could see, they will give us a complete twist on the way we love so much, with a huge map and a variety of enemies to defeat.

It will be Treyarch will finally please fans who want a game dedicated solely and exclusively to killing zombies? It seems that it won’t take long to find out.

