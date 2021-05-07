As explained Nick santos, one of the most famous insiders and columnists in That Hashtag Show, the executive team of Sony would have been in talks to make a live-action series of Bloodborne. This news comes a few months after the production of the film about The ghost of tsushima that the former director of the saga would direct John wick.

Like many leaks, this one should be viewed with caution. In fact, in his program He did not mention from which sources he had obtained this information or any details regarding the matter. For now, the only confirmation was made by Playstation Productions regarding the movie The ghost of tsushima and part of his team. However, if this were to take place there would be no wonder, since Bloodborne it is one of the most popular intellectual properties of the company.

Bloodborne the series?

According to this journalist, the series of Bloodborne would have eight episodes and would be produced with the support of HBO MAX. This would be very welcome news, let us remember that this company has been applauded for the treatment it makes of its adaptations, regardless of how explicit or bloody the original content is. However, it should also be remembered that there are still fans waiting for game of Thrones receive a new ending.

Whatever the case, it is undeniable that having a linear series that helps support the great lore and history of Bloodborne. In addition, it could solve some doubts that fans have speculated about the past and future of the saga. Meanwhile, it only remains to wait.

