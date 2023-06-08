This month means a lot for the game industry, as there will be some important events from third-party companies, as well as Xbox And till Ubisoft with everything they have prepared for the year. However, it seems that Nintendo has stayed away from this party, and now, a new rumor indicates completely the opposite.

As commented by a prominent insider of the medium, Jeff Grubbit is mentioned that he has heard something about a presentation of Nintendo, which would not take long to arrive through the Japanese company. Specifically, it would not be this same month, but at some point in July for which the specific day has not yet been revealed.

Here what is said in the podcast where he attended:

Something that is worth saying is that it could be a smaller presentation than what we are used to, and that happened precisely last year with the Nintendo Direct Mini. These are presentations in which third-party companies make their video games known, and clearly, no type of production is presented that comes from the creators of Mario.

For now, all these rumors stay as the word says, that is until Nintendo give more news about what they plan in the year. And it is that we must remember that the last strong release in mind is Pikmin, beyond that the outlook is uncertain.

Via: My Nintendo News

editor’s note: Most likely it will be a mini like last year, but I hope it’s worth keeping an eye on everything that companies like Bandai Namco, Capcom, Square Enix and more have planned.