A well-known insider of Xbox has hinted at a long-awaited change on consoles xbox series x and xbox series s. A wide variety of criticisms can be made of the new devices Xbox, from its design to its specifications, its set of features and its user interface. There is always room for different and improved designs, more power, more features and a refined user interface.

One of the biggest requests that fans of Xbox have had involves the control panel, also known as the home screen. If you have déjà-vu, it is because this was a complaint with the Xbox One Also, which led to Microsoft to completely redesign the home screen. This design carried over to the Xbox Series X|S, and it has never been popular. As time goes by, it becomes less and less popular.

Now, Microsoft has already confirmed that it is working on some changes in the control panel of Xbox. What these changes are and what they look like, we don’t know. We don’t even know when they will be released. All we know is that they are in testing phase with the Insiders of Xbox. And it seems that the changes will be well received by the fans of Xbox.

On Twitter, the Windows Central reporter and Windows insider Xbox, Jez Corden, delivered the news of two things. The first is that a new control panel design is on the horizon. This we already knew. The second thing is the advance. According to Corden, “it looks good.” The insider of Xbox points out that fans of Xbox You shouldn’t expect a “full overhaul,” but the update addresses feedback from fans of Xbox have been providing Microsoft on the control panel.

Of course, one must take this hint with a grain of salt. Corden has almost certainly had a preview of the control panel of Xbox, however, there is a matter of taste. People will like and prefer different designs. There are probably people who like the current control panel. So make sure you keep that in mind before jumping on the hype bandwagon.

Via: comic book

Author’s note: I think one of the things I liked most about the Xbox 360 era is that every time we had a new interface and it was always better. Although I miss the blades, I think they were a great idea even though they weren’t that aesthetically pleasing and I’d like to see them back.