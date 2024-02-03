Rumor: “Albon offered three-year contract with Red Bull”

The F1 rumor mill is running at full speed. Now Alexander Albon has reportedly been offered a three-year contract with Red Bull.

The F1 world exploded last week when it suddenly became clear out of nowhere that Hamilton would join Ferrari. Or well, out of nowhere; conspiracy theorists think they know in retrospect that it had been in the pipeline for a while. For example, Leclerc responded somewhat 'remarkably' last year when he was asked about a potential future teammate. It is always a question of what we know and what the insiders themselves know.

Anyway, we've talked enough about Lewis. But what implications will this move have on the rest of the grid. Obviously someone will have to be moved to Mercedes. But there may be more changes to come. Other teams can also just get the idea 'poaaaaah, Ferrari has Leclerc and Hamilton, now we also have to have Max Verstappen and his twin brother'.

One of the drivers associated with a move is Alexander Albon. The British Thai has fought back well after his failed adventure at Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen. Now two years of driving at Williams as a teammate of Latifi and Sargeant does no harm to any driver. As far as I'm concerned, the question is whether the hype is justified. Mick Schumacher also looked like a hero next to Mazepin. But Albon has the momentum anyway.

So he is associated with the seat at Mercedes. But now Peter Windsor thinks he knows that Red Bull also wants him back. It would then be the umpteenth time that Red Bull 'brings back' Albon. As a youngster, Alexander was thrown out of the training program, after which he eventually got the chance at Toro Rosso. After a year on the sidelines, Marko placed the former karting crack (#Belgium) at Williams, but ties with Red Bull were formally severed last season. Reportedly also because Toto Wolff did not like having a 'spy' walking around one of Merc's customer teams.

A three-year deal would be ready for Albon to take a seat next to Maxsj again. He would of course become the successor to Sergio Perez, who was also his own successor (#meta level). Anyway, it's all like, then, fugazi. Because the big question is whether Albon wants to return to Red Bull. Especially if Mercedes really is a real other option. Ironically, AA23 itself indicated last year that a multi-year contract was ready for Norris at Red Bull. By doing so, he implied that Norris himself was not keen on racing alongside Max. Something that Lando recently confirmed in so many words.

On the one hand, the situation at Red Bull is different now than when Albon was there. At the time, he was the next relative newcomer after Gasly to be smoked. It is now clear that Gasly and Albon are no slouch themselves and that experienced man Perez also has difficulty staying close to Max. The team has now accepted that no one comes close to their mega hero. The expectations will therefore be different… but you remain the second man. And we have to hope that Red Bull remains dominant so that you can occasionally pick up a victory when Max encounters disaster.

It is a poisoned chalice, that second seat at Red Bull. We would therefore recommend that AA23 call Toto. Let Yuki or Daniel be the happy note at Red Bull next to our hero.

