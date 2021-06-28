It seems that Sony will again lose one of its exclusives, because according to rumors, one of its games PS4 Y PS5 will soon be available for the consoles of Xbox. The game in question will be the latest installment of ‘Oddworld‘,’Oddworld: Soulstorm‘.

The news of the arrival of this game in the saga ‘Oddworld‘to Xbox they come from a video game store in Greece, call The Console Club. This one, has in its inventory this new delivery and informs that it will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S from July 6.

Oddworld on Xbox … is it true?

The July 6 release date puts it just a few days away. However, there is no official statement from the developers, Oddworld Inhabitants, so its arrival to the consoles of Microsoft. Maybe we will have an announcement of these versions soon or maybe it is just a mistake on the part of the store.

The title reached the consoles of PlayStation since last April 6. This installment follows the protagonist, Abe, who attempts to rescue members of his species from being exploited by the fearsome alien race known as Glukkons. It also incorporates various elements of the gameplay from past installments and is considered a reimagining of the 1998 game: ‘Oddworld: Abe’s Exodus‘

The title had a mixed reception due to certain technical failures that caused many bugs to be presented. However, critics also said that it was a very good remake and an entertaining platform game. So for fans of Oddworld on Xbox, these rumors could be good news if confirmed. Would you like it to be true?

