If there is a game in the saga Person which is crying out for a remaster, it’s probably the 2006 entry Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 3. A version of persona 3 portable came to switches earlier this year along with Persona 4 Goldenbut when the third game is compared to subsequent entries in the franchise, it certainly begins to show its age considerably.

Well, if the recent footage posted online is true, then a remastering full of person 3 could be in process. The five-second long footage from Twitter user AVtoGAMEnoYAMI forms part of what is allegedly a video of a 2021 internal meeting in SEGA Japan (the game developer, Atlusis a subsidiary of SEGA). It shows one of the game’s main protagonists, Yukari Takeba, summoning her Person before launching a wave of arrows at an enemy.

hope they officially announce this pic.twitter.com/EcTKC21tJG — aikaangelica (@AVtoGAMEnoYAMI) April 4, 2023

If that’s not enough, the expanded clip then transitions to images of sonic frontiers (which seems to include aspects not found in the base game) before ending with what appears to be images of a remastering or new franchise entry Jet Set Radio.

Of course, it’s important to take all of this with a grain of salt. While the footage itself looks legitimate, it would be fairly easy for fans to reuse gameplay from existing titles and make it look like a remaster is in the works. If it’s real, though… Wow, believe me we’d be pretty excited at the prospect of a remastering of person 3.

Via: Nintendo Life