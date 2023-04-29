A publication appeared on Reddit that swears to have reliable information about the characters that will arrive with the next DLC that will be released for Mario Kart 8 This is the fourth part of the Bonus Tracks Pass which should include 5 new competitors.

This fourth part of the DLC included Birdo but according to online rumors, it is expected to be Diddy Kong who will finally be running on the tracks of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The information comes from Zippo, a user who is already known in the community for frequently hitting Nintendo-related leaks.

It should be noted that the original post was removed by the moderators of the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours forum without explanation.

Via: Reddit

Author’s note: I’m not a fan of rumors, although the fact that the post was removed from Reddit makes me suspicious. Either way I prefer to wait, whoever it is I’m sure the fans will be happy with their arrival.