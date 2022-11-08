As you probably already know, PlayStation intends to create several games as a service. Although the official plans are not yet public knowledge, a new report has pointed out that an MMO of Horizonthe Guerrilla Games series, is already in development.

According to a report by MTNNCSoft, studio from South Korea, responsible for lineage Y Guild WarsI would be working on a Horizon MMO for the global market, which would be part of Sony’s plans to create games as a service of its properties.

Currently, NCSoft is hiring for a project codenamed “Project H”. For its part, this was what the global communication office of the developers commented when they were questioned before this report:

“It is difficult to confirm information about unpublished projects that are currently in development.”

This shouldn’t be a big surprise. Previous reports indicated that Guerrilla Games tried to implement a co-op mode in Zero Dawn Y Forbidden West, and it is believed that this idea would be part of a spin-off or a third installment in the series. Along with this, last year, European developers shared a series of job offers that hinted at the possibility of seeing an MMO, with a writer post, specifically noting MMORPGs and online games in his description.

At the moment there is no official information, and it could be some time before this report is confirmed or debunked. On related topics, fans are not happy with the idea of ​​a remake of the first Horizon. Similarly, there is a clue about possible DLC for Forbidden West.

Editor’s Note:

The idea of ​​a Horizon MMO is something that doesn’t appeal to me at all. While the property is interesting, with a vast world, creating an experience focused on lasting for years is something that very few developers are able to do effectively.

Via: VGC