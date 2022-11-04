Investment may reach R$ 4.5 billion; Railroad will transport grain production from the State to the Port of Santos

The Board of Directors of course approved the start of construction of the Malha Norte stretch, in Mato Grosso, the company informed this Thursday (Nov 3, 2022). The railroad will transfer the state’s grain production to the Port of Santos, in São Paulo. Here’s the intact of the press release (604 KB).

Construction is expected to take 3 years, with start-up scheduled for the 1st quarter of 2026 and estimated investment in the range of R$4 to R$4.5 billion. The projections are only for the phase that connects Rondonópolis to Campo Verde – a stretch of 211 km in length – although the project also foresees the connection of Cuiabá and Lucas do Rio Verde.

In August, the president of Rumo, João Alberto Abreu, said in an interview with Power 360 that the company was reviewing the studies for the construction of the railroad. “The fact that inflation had a great impact on the costs of several products made us review a series of studies”, he stated.

In 2021, Rumo signed a contract for the construction of the Ferronorte extension in Mato Grosso. The grant was obtained through a state law that established the authorization instrument.

The main objective of the stretch is to drain grain production. According to Rumo, the Campo Verde terminal will have an installed capacity in the range of 10 to 30 million useful tons per year.