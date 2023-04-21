SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – Rumo’s Board of Directors has approved the assessment of a potential corporate reorganization proposal, which includes the partial spin-off of Malha Norte.

If considered, the proposal must still be submitted for approval by the shareholders of both companies, the company added in a material fact released on Thursday.

According to Rumo, once approved, “the corporate reorganization will optimize the corporate structure of the companies, through the partial spin-off of Malha Norte”.

Rumo is a Brazilian logistics company, belonging to the Cosan Group, which operates mainly in rail freight transport.

(Reporting by Patricia Vilas Boas)