The corona virus is spreading faster and faster in Germany. Individual federal states deal with it differently. A rule chaos threatens.

On Friday (October 16), Germany again recorded a record number of new corona infections.

71 areas in Germany have exceeded the seven-day incidence *.

The RKI no longer excludes the cordoning off of risk areas.

Update from October 16, 11.50 a.m .: After the Corona summit with the Chancellor Angela Merkel, the countries are adjusting their corona rules. The following changes were recently announced:

Corona Germany: countries adjust regulations

Bavaria: The ban on accommodation for travelers from Corona hotspots expires on Friday (October 16). The Bavarian state government waived an extension of the rule, “we leave it at that,” said State Chancellor Florian Herrmann (CSU) on Friday the German press agency. The ban was hotly debated, so it is no longer part of the Bavarian corona strategy.

Baden-Württemberg: Because the number of infections is also increasing strongly here, the Mask requirement expanded to schools. “The extension of the mask requirement from grade 5 to the lessons applies from a nationwide 7-day incidence of over 35“Said a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Culture on Friday. “Today we will inform the schools that this must be observed from next Monday.” This value has already been reached. The RKI currently reports a state value of 38.1 in Baden-Württemberg.

Berlin: The federal capital is struggling particularly hard with the corona pandemic. Nevertheless, the Berlin administrative court has overturned the curfew. This had previously been decided by the Senate. Restaurateurs filed a lawsuit – and got it right.

RKI boss no longer rules out far-reaching corona measures

First report from October 16, 11 a.m .:

Munich – Rapidly increasing numbers of cases, tightened protective measures and one of Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder brought into conversation “Renewed lockdown” worry people in Germany. The situation was “serious” also stressed Chancellor Angela Merkel * on Wednesday at the meeting of the Prime Ministers regarding the number of new infections.

After a record since the beginning of the coronavirus * pandemic was recorded in Germany on Thursday (October 15), the numbers on Friday also show no trend in the desired direction.

Coronavirus in Germany: the number of new infections continues to rise rapidly – new high

What has been emerging in Spain and France in recent weeks is now also in Germany occurred. The Number of new infections rise in height, record new highs since the beginning of the pandemic. In short: the second coronavirus wave * has arrived in Germany.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported a record number of new infections on Friday in a row. There were a total of 7334 corona cases in the last 24 hours, what a Plus of almost 700 corresponds. At the last high in new infections in spring, 6,554 cases were reported within a day on April 2. The values ​​are comparable with regard to the significantly higher number of tests that are now performed in contrast to the first wave of infection only to a limited extent.

But also the Number of deathsthat are related to the coronavirus * are now seeing a rapid increase. In the last three days the total was a plus of 100. The RKI reported an increase of 43 Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, a further 33 on Thursday and a further 24 on Friday. For comparison: the number of deaths was still on Tuesday with a plus of 13. Like one Spokeswoman for the RKI towards the newspaper “World” said the majority of cases “go on that increased number of infections the last few weeks back – so on the increased number of cases, meanwhile also back Elderly. “

24 #Corona-Deaths: As yesterday and the day before yesterday, the RKI reports a significantly higher number of deceased compared to the summer months. At 113, the number of deaths this week is now as high as it was 18 weeks ago.@world pic.twitter.com/kpUCCWFte4 – Olaf Gersemann (@OlafGersemann) October 16, 2020

Corona case numbers in Germany reach record again – RKI directs an “urgent appeal” to the population

“Currently is a accelerated rise of transfers in […] Germany to watch. It is therefore urgently appealed that the entire population is committed to infection protection, ”writes the RKI in the Corona status report from October 15. In addition to increasing numbers of infections and Covid-19 deaths, there is also a view of the areas facing the 7-day incidence value (more than 50 infected people per 100,000 population) are worrying. 71 areas belong to the so-called Corona hotspots. This includes counties, urban districts and also Districts in Berlin, in which the infection rate is currently particularly high.

Districts in Berlin Cases in the last seven days per 100,000 residents Berlin Neukölln 150.4 Berlin Tempelhof-Schöneberg 100.9 Berlin Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg 101.0 Berlin center 124.5

Coronavirus: RKI no longer excludes cordoning off risk areas

Lothar Wieler, the President of the RKI, however, closes one Cordoning off risk areas no longer off. Nine months ago he said that he couldn’t imagine that, he told him “Phoenix” transmitter on Thursday. “I can now imagine that such measures would be carried out,” said Wieler in the interview.

Furthermore, the RKI boss warned of a continued increase in the number of infections and named one in this context Number of up to 10,000 new infections per day. Wieler also spoke out in favor of the controversial ban on lodging to restrict travel in Germany, but said: “Mobility is one of the drivers of this pandemic.” In some federal states, the bans have now been overturned. * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen network (mbr)

