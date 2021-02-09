Vaccination as the only long-term way out of the pandemic. A true mantra that is currently in focus. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is also hoping for a bit of normality thanks to the vaccination, for example football stadiums that are slowly being occupied again. His idea: Footballers could also serve as role models and make a positive contribution to vaccination readiness.
Vaccination has been the central topic in the corona pandemic for a few weeks. Too little, too slow. For whom and when, with what rights and at what point in time? Many questions about such an important topic, which of course also extends to football.
“The more people vaccinated, the more spectators could one day return to the stadium without any fear,” hopes Karl-Heinz Rummennige in an interview Sport1. The clear goal: “We at FC Bayern are interested in bringing the atmosphere and emotions back to the stadiums, not just for financial reasons, but also for reasons of football culture.”
For the chairman of the board of directors of the FCB it is a “great wish that spectators will soon be able to return to the stadium, but only to the extent that they can be responsible for this with a view to health.” To this end, plans and guidelines should be drawn up that make such a project safe and responsible, he said: “We will work with politicians to make concepts possible so that viewers return. I believe that it will be realistic by the middle of the year at the latest Chance to play with spectators again. ” Such a step is “important, necessary and right”.
A big aspect besides the speed and the possibility to get vaccinated is the step before: the will to do so. It is still noticeable that “part of the population” is still critical of vaccination “out of concern about possible side effects,” said Rummenigge. He already has an idea for the 65-year-old: “But football can do something very important here and set a good example. […] For example, if a FC Bayern player has himself vaccinated, trust in the population grows. “
As a former footballer, he knows very well “what the body means to an athlete”. So it would be a responsible step that could relieve other people of any worries or fears. But he doesn’t want this idea to be misunderstood: “We don’t want to push our way at all, but footballers could make a contribution to society as role models.” Rummenigge did not mention a potential time for such an initiative.