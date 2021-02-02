Bayern Munich will be presented next week with the unique opportunity to equal the sextet that Pep Guardiola’s legendary Barcelona conquered on 09/08. The current champion of the Champions travels to Qatar to conquer the Club World Cup and, in this way, put the icing on what would be the most successful season in the club’s history. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, president of the club’s board of directors, did not miss the opportunity to emphasize the importance of the meeting in the Arab emirate in an interview with the club’s media. The Munich boss spoke about the following topics:

Club World Cup: “We will enter the Club World Cup with the clear objective of taking the World Cup to Munich. Our team and Hansi Flick attach great importance to this title. Our coach and the leading players sat in my office because it looked like the Club World Cup. would be canceled. They asked me to talk to FIFA about organizing the tournament because they really wanted to have the historic opportunity to win the sixth title in a few months. Six trophies in one year, only Barcelona in 2009 achieved it so far. It was essential that the FIFA and the tournament organizers could come up with a sensible hygiene protocol. We are now looking forward to the Club World Cup. “

Bayern DNA: “I am very impressed by the hunger for success and this greed in our team. The desire to win has always been part of the DNA of this club for a long time. I still remember exactly how my teammate at that time, Jupp Kapellmann, He explained it to me a few weeks after I joined Bayern in 1974. He said: losing once is a problem, losing twice is a crisis, and the third time the coach is in danger. Every generation of Bayern players has had to face this pressure to succeed for more than 50 years. The great strength of our club is that it always draws the greatest motivation from the enormous demands placed on it. As a player, I have always felt that each defeat is something personal. “

Current season: “Especially in the current season you can see better than ever the kind of mentality our players have. They won everything in 2020, they have a tight schedule, but they still want more. Under these circumstances, I greatly appreciate the fact that we are in the right place. highest in the Bundesliga and, at the same time, I would like to make it clear that at this time the Bundesliga has improved enormously in quality at the top of the table. “

Bundesliga vs. The league: “German club football had to look up to Spain or England for many years, but now we don’t have to hide from any other top league. The level has increased enormously. This year, for the first time, all six German representatives are in the playoffs. from the Champions League and Europa League after the winter break. The development is impressive. What our competition is lacking today is simply to bring more consistency to the great performances that they are capable of. “

Future: “Not giving in one iota. We want to continue to excite our fans with attractive and successful football in the future. Our goal: to win with style, the Bayern style. We will remain ambitious beyond the Club World Cup. Because we also have many greats goals in 2021 “.