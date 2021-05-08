Karl-Heinz Rummenigge asked DFB Vice President Rainer Koch to accept the apology from association chief Fritz Keller. “I basically got to know Fritz Keller as an honest, serious and loving person,” said the CEO of FC Bayern Munich on Saturday evening on Sky TV. “He knows himself that what happened there was a serious derailment. He apologized for it, and I think it is, I have to say that very clearly, not just a beautiful gesture, but a gesture not only to accept this apology, but also to accept it. “

On Friday evening, the heads of the regional and state associations of the German Football Association (DFB) repeated their call to Keller to resign and called on the DFB board to remove the president from office. Earlier, Keller had once again asked for forgiveness in his first official statement after the amateur camp’s vote of no confidence, but had not resigned.

Rummenigge does not want to become DFB President

The DFB regional leaders withdrew their trust in Keller last Sunday. The 64-year-old association president compared his vice-president Rainer Koch with Nazi judge Roland Freisler at a board meeting in April. The ethics committee discussed Keller’s comparison and submitted the result to the DFB sports court for a decision on Monday.

“The DFB just has to calm down,” said Rummenigge. It was a permanent unrest for years and days, in the background gentlemen were up to mischief. “You have to ask yourself whether this is fair to football,” said the 65-year-old.

Rummenigge did not want to identify the DFB Vice President Rainer Koch, also head of the Bavarian Football Association, “as the sole culprit”. But it is noticeable that there is simply too much unrest, said the Bayern board of directors. “There is no loyalty, no harmony – and that has to exist if you want to be successful.” After all, the European Championship is coming up, including games in Munich.

German football needs a successful national team – and you have to “exemplify it up there”, said Rummenigge. But he himself is not interested in the role of DFB President. “I’ve done that at Bayern for 20 years now, (…) but I’m not looking for a job that is practically the same as a hara-kiri campaign,” said Rummenigge.