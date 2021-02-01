On Deadline Day, FC Bayern awarded Chris Richards and Joshua Zirkzee – Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed this. There will be no more transfer activities in Munich. The squad is well positioned as it is currently.
Bayern boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was there on Deadline Day Sky Question and answer. Of course, it went on loan from Chris Richards (to TSG Hoffenheim) and Joshua Zirkzee (to Parma Calcio). At Zirkzee, Parma has secured a purchase option amounting to 15 million euros, as confirmed by the FCB supervisory board chairman. “In Corona times, that’s a high sum,” said Rummenigge.
Of course it was also about possible own transfers. At Dayot Upamecano you are in competition with two other clubs, confirmed Rummenigge. “Now it depends on how the player decides,” said the 65-year-old. However, everything points to a move to Munich in the summer.
“If you win five titles, then you are great.”
What are the consequences for Jerome Boateng? Rummenigge played for time: “It’s only the beginning of February. There’s no decision yet, we still have time. Boateng is playing well and the coach trusts him. We’ll see what happens.”
He understands that the trainer, namely Hansi Flick, would like to keep the veteran – like David Alaba – he understands. After all, both were cornerstones in winning five titles last year and are now performing well.
But from Rummenigge’s words it was clear that Flick’s wishes would not be the only yardstick. Alaba will change “99.9 percent” anyway. “Since the beginning of January he has been able to sign anywhere he wants. That’s the FIFA rules,” said Rummenigge soberly.
Douglas Costa will not be an issue on Deadline Day. Recently there was speculation in Italy about a winter change for the Brazilian. Milan and clubs from the Premier League should be interested. “We had no contact. We always said we needed four wingers. We don’t want to change anything in the current squad, except for the two players who are leaving us on loan. The squad remains as it is.
When asked whether they had too much breadth instead of class last summer, Rummenigge became more emotional:
“If you win five titles, then you are on top. We all stuck together with the exception of Thiago. We brought in Leroy Sané for this purpose. We have top class from the goalkeeper position to the left wing.”