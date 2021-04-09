Munich (dpa)

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, CEO of German football club Bayern Munich, called on the team to unify its ranks amid rumors of a rift between Hanse Flick, the coach, and Hassan Salih Hamidic, the sporting director.

Rummenigge told the German newspaper “Bild”: We must unite and work together in harmony, sincerity and professionalism, and my clear request for sporting leadership, this always characterizes Bayern.

These statements come after Bayern Munich lost at home to Paris Saint-Germain 2-3 last Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, and Hamidic’s assurance that Jerome Boateng’s contract will not be renewed.

Boateng’s contract with the team expires in June and he will leave the club after ten years, and this news has soured the mood at the club, and Flick made it clear that he did not like this decision. “I have to answer this question professionally, I have to do a little bit of acting,” said Flick after the St. Germain match. “This is part of the job as a coach,” Rummenigge is unhappy with the attention the situation attracts.

He said: This issue should reach the end, it is not necessary to comment on it permanently, especially since we are in the last quarter of the season, we lead the German League by seven points, and we still have the opportunity to qualify for the Champions League semi-final despite the loss to Saint-Germain. 2-3.

It is noteworthy that Flick, who is still under contract with Bayern Munich until June 2023, is one of the most prominent candidates to take over the German national team after the departure of Joachim Loew after the end of the European Championship «Euro 2020», however, Rummenigge recently said that the German Football Association should make plans “Don Flick.”

Rummenigge also said that Flick and Hamidic had resolved their difference, but had avoided making any statements apart from the current sporting position.