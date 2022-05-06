The Turkish Rumeysa Gelgi is already a celebrity. She was the tallest ex-teenager alive, as confirmed in 2014, and last October she broke the record for the tallest woman alive.

Her most recent measurement confirmed that she is 215.16 cm and her popularity has reached dizzying heights across the world.

+ With 125 thousand messages, the largest postcard in the world is registered in Guinness

But Rumeysa’s record-breaking resources don’t end there. As verified in February 2022, she also has three additional records:

Longest finger on a living person (female): 11.2 cm (4.40 in)

Largest hands on a living person (female): Her right hand measures 24.93 cm (9.81 in) and her left hand measures 24.26 cm (9.55 in)

Longest back in a living person (female): 59.90 cm (23.58 in.)

Rumeysa’s incredible height is due to a condition called Weaver syndrome.

This rare genetic condition, often hereditary in nature, causes accelerated growth and remarkably advanced bone age.

Other problems can arise with this condition, such as limited joint mobility (such as elbows and ankles), instability when walking, and occasional difficulties with swallowing or breathing.

Her height and condition mean that Rumeysa uses a wheelchair most of the time, although she can use a walker to move around safely for short periods.

When not traveling or being a body positivity ambassador, Rumeysa enjoys swimming and spending time with her family and siblings.

No other members of her family have shown signs of Weaver syndrome and Rumeysa’s parents and siblings are of average height.

Since achieving her first record, Rumeysa has been an advocate for positivity, diversity and research, using her rare medical condition to educate others through her experience.

Landing multiple record titles became part of her journey and helped her pursue her dreams.

“I was born with extreme physical uniqueness,” Rumeysa writes on her Instagram, “and I wanted to have as many of them recognized and celebrated as possible, hoping to inspire and encourage others with visible differences to do the same thing and be themselves. ”

In the past, Rumeysa has received negativity due to her appearance.

However, after acknowledging that ignorance often fueled these offensive comments, she decided to use her background and unique situation to educate people.

Day after day, she continually uses her platform to spread awareness and positivity.

“I like being different from everyone else,” she says.

It makes her feel special, and being taller than most definitely has its perks: “It also gives me easy access to high places, and looking at people from above isn’t a bad thing either!”

While still attracting public curiosity, Rumeysa shares that now most people are supportive and being a record holder has been a source of pride and positivity for her.

