After many years away from the stage, Demi Moore has returned to the focus of fame thanks to its interpretation in the controversial film The substancethat has left it At the doors of an Oscar.

Rumer, One of the actress’s daughters with Bruce Willis, has paid tribute to her mother wearing one of her Oufits more remembered in one of his most famous films.

Rumer, 36 years old has looked in a photographic report The golden bikini that Demi Moore used In his role as exotic dancer in his film Stripteasereleased in 1996.

At that time, the role helped Demi Moore to become the best paid actress in the world, winning a record figure of 12.5 million dollars for the film.

As the Daily Mailthe famous golden bikini will be auctioned next April, with a departure price of $ 5,000 (just over 4,600 euros).

Curiously, In that movie Rumer Willis also actedwith only eight years of age and who obviously interpreted the daughter of the protagonist character.