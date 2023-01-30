Rumbleverse apparently will close its doors at the end of February: the well-known leaker Tom Henderson reports, according to which the Epic Games game will be removed from the price lists starting today, while an announcement on the closure would be imminent.

Available from February 8, 2022, Rumbleverse will have practically just turned one when the servers will be shut downdecreeing the end of a project on which great perplexities were nourished from the beginning.

In fact, it seems that the model was not enough free to play to arouse the interest of users in the title developed by Iron Galaxy, a variation on the battle royale theme equipped with fighting game mechanics, many customization options and games open to forty players.

Inevitably, the responsibility for this limited space available to new productions of the genre must be attributed to Epic Games itself, which with the Fortnite phenomenon has somewhat monopolized the battle royale trend, especially those with a cartoonish graphic style like Rumbleverse.