Iron Galaxy Studios has released Rumbleverse update 1.06 and is now available for PlayStation consoles. As for the Xbox platforms, the team said that the update will arrive “soon” also on these consoles.

The information was shared through the account Twitter official Rumbleverse, as you can see just below.

Precisely, the Rumbleverse team wrote: “We have released an update on PlayStation to fix matchmaking issues. Please restart the game to download. We will provide more details on the Xbox update soon.”

A few days ago, a hotfixes across all platforms for Rumbleverse; below you can see the list of changes made: