To August 2022 is launched on the market Rumbeversea new melee battle royale based on the world of wrestling developed by Iron Galaxy and published by Epic Games. After the great success of Fortnite now the world is full of battle royale and it is difficult to imagine a completely innovative title that is particularly needed.

However, the idea behind Rumbleverse is brilliant, it is probably the first game of this type to be focused on close combat and above all with a varied inspiration such as the great world of wrestling can be. The developers know this and were the first to declare their enthusiasm for the idea and the possible way in which the game could evolve in the eyes of the public.

But now, less than a year after the release of the title, the Rumbleverse servers are closing down. The battle royale did not have the desired success and the closure of the servers February 28th, accompanied by a message published by the developers was the direct consequence. The positive news, however, is that the Iron Galaxy team does not seem to have lost its enthusiasm and the developers themselves are more than willing to continue the project. As enthusiasts of this world, we can only hope that the programs of such a dedicated group will bring over time the results they so hoped for.