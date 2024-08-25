Rumble Founder Pavlovsky: France Crossed Red Line With Durov’s Detention

France crossed a red line by detaining Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov, said Chris Pavlovsky, founder of Canadian video hosting service Rumble. He wrote about this on a social network X (formerly Twitter).

Paris had threatened Rumble, he said. “Now they have crossed a red line by arresting Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, allegedly for not censoring speech,” he said.

As Pavlovsky specified, his video hosting will use all available legal means to fight for freedom of speech.

He also said that he left the European Union (EU) in connection with the news about Durov. The Russian businessman was detained at Paris’ Le Bourget airport late on August 24.