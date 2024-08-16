Rum, the spirit that conjures up images of Caribbean beaches, pirates and sea adventures, has a history as rich and complex as its flavor. Although enjoyed around the world today, rum has its roots deeply embedded in the Caribbean, where it was born from the perfect combination of sugar cane, tropical climate and human ingenuity.

What is Rum?

Rum is a distilled spirit made from the fermentation and distillation of sugarcane products, such as molasses and sugarcane juice.

It is known for its versatility, both in terms of flavor and use in cocktails.

Its flavor profile can vary widely depending on factors such as place of origin, distillation process, and aging time.

Fun Fact: Rum was the first distilled beverage to be marketed, making it the oldest of all distilled beverages.

Origin

The origin of rum dates back to the 17th century in the Caribbean, where early European settlers discovered they could distill sugar cane byproducts, such as molasses, to create alcoholic beverages.

This discovery was not accidental, since sugar cane, originally from New Guinea and brought to the Caribbean by the explorers on their second voyage, was grown in abundance in the region.

The distillation of molasses to produce rum began in the Caribbean islands, probably in Barbados or the English-speaking islands. African slaves, working on sugar cane plantations, were the first to discover that molasses, a byproduct of the sugar production process, could be fermented and turned into alcohol.

As the sugarcane trade grew in the Caribbean, so did the production of rum. The drink became an essential part of the colonial economy, becoming a crucial part of the colonial economy in the Caribbean and America, due to its role in the triangular trade.

Despite its initial success, rum’s popularity eventually declined. The Sugar Act of 1764, enacted by the British government, imposed heavy taxes on imported molasses, an essential ingredient in rum production in the American colonies. This tax made rum production less profitable and led to a decline in its consumption and production in the British colonies in North America.

During the 19th century, trade restrictions and competition from other beverages such as whiskey led to a period of decline for rum, which had lost much of its popularity, especially in comparison to other alcoholic beverages that were easier to produce and market in increasingly regulated markets.

The Prohibition era in the United States (1920-1933) presented an even greater challenge to rum and other alcoholic beverages. With the ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol, rum, like many other beverages, was pushed underground. Despite the restrictions, however, rum remained popular in some circles, especially in the southern states of the United States and on the Caribbean islands, where it was produced and consumed illegally.

The revival of the drink began with the repeal of Prohibition in 1933. With the end of restrictions, it began to regain its place in American culture, driven largely by the country’s fascination with the South Pacific and tropical islands. This fascination inspired the creation of Tiki-style bars and restaurants, where rum became the star ingredient in exotic cocktails.

Varieties

White Rum

Characteristics: It is clear and generally lighter in flavor.

Common Use: It is the perfect base for cocktails such as the mojito, daiquiri and piña colada due to its smooth profile.

Aging: Typically aged for a short period and then filtered to remove color.

Golden Rum

Characteristics: It has an amber color due to aging in oak barrels. Its flavor is richer and more complex than that of white rum, with notes of vanilla, caramel and spices.

Common Use: It is used in both cocktails and drinks that require a more robust flavor. It can also be enjoyed on its own.

Dark Rum

Characteristics: It is darker and has a strong flavour, with notes of molasses, caramel, chocolate and spices. This is due to longer ageing in charred oak barrels.

Common Use: Ideal for fuller-bodied cocktails, such as the Dark ‘n’ Stormy, or enjoyed neat or on the rocks.

Spiced Rum

Characteristics: Spices and sometimes sweeteners are added to give it a unique flavor profile. Common spices include cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and vanilla.

Common Use: It is popular in cocktails such as the Mai Tai and Spiced Rum Punch.

Agricultural Rum

Characteristics: Produced primarily in the French Antilles (such as Martinique), this rum is made from fresh sugar cane juice rather than molasses. It has a more herbaceous and earthy flavor.

Common Use: It is prized for its purity and is often enjoyed neat, although it is also used in cocktails.

Overproof Rum

Characteristics: It is a high alcohol content rum, often over 50 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). Its flavor is intense and strong.

Common Use: It is used in cocktails that require a strong impact, but should be consumed in moderation due to its high alcohol content.