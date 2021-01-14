Raul Garcia does not live the games of Madrid like a routine date. His past mattress injects him with a thirst for victory when he faces the whites. So much impetus illuminates him that in the previous commitment before the team of Zidane lasted 13 minutes. Two entries without coming to story crossed out. He had been chewing bitterness for weeks, increased by the substitution with Garitano.

Roller led the Bilbao revolt. He sponsored the faith and intensity with which everyone went to each action. He Athletic of Marcelino attack and defend en bloc. Raúl has scored four goals in 38 games against Madrid and he will never forget this double. His claim coincided with that of Dani, who gave him a millimeter pass in the first goal. The ‘Garcías’, so questioned, they put the pass on track. The last push remains. Go get him Barça! Like in 2015.