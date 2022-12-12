Famous for his role as Bruno Picasso in “Al fondo hay sitio”, ‘Rulito’ Pinasco She is one of the artists with the longest career on Peruvian television. The actor is married to sonia oquendo. Both have been together for several years and have two daughters. That is why we tell you what is the love story of Luis Ángel Pinasco and Oquendo.

It should be noted that before committing to Sonia Oquendo, the announcer and narrator was with the singer Barbara Conde. Product of this relationship, he had three children, including the famous television presenter Bruno Pinasco.

How did ‘Rulito’ Pinasco and Sonia Oquendo meet?

In the late 1960s, ‘Rulito’ Pinasco He worked as a conductor and television presenter. His elegant voice and his good humor allowed him to connect with the public and the audience.

In those years, a television program held a contest to integrate new models. Among the candidates was Sonia Oquendo, who was only 18 years old. She won the contest and her victory came with fame.

Later she became an actress and entertainer, like Luis Ángel Pinasco. It was thus that she began to share stages and work with Pinasco on more than one occasion.

In this way, a friendship arose between them. Over time, due to different circumstances, they ended up with their respective partners. Despite the time, it was so that, being both separated, they decided to give themselves the opportunity to start a sentimental relationship that they maintain to this day.

How many years have ‘Rulito’ Pinasco and Sonia Oquendo been together?

‘Rulito’ Pinasco and Sonia Oquendo They have been married for 46 years. Product of their relationship, they have two daughters: Johana and Chiara Pinasco, who is known for her work as a television presenter and model. At first they married civilly. Then, in 2016, they were married in church. His children participated in the ceremony, as well as his grandchildren.

Sonia Oquendo is the mother of Chiara Pinasco. Photo: composition LR/YoCarlos/YouTube capture/Chiara Pinasco/Instagram capture

How old is ‘Rulito’ Pinasco and how is he different from his wife Sonia Oquendo?

‘Rulito’ is six years older than his partner. Luis Ángel Pinasco is 81 years old. The interpreter of Bruno Picasso in “Al fondo hay sitio” was born on January 24, 1981. While his wife Sonio Oquendo is 75 years old.