The many interim increases in the energy price, which millions of Dutch people had to deal with last year, may be in violation of the law. In a spicy ruling, energy giant Vattenfall gets a hefty twist from the Amsterdam court.

The case revolves around the variable energy contracts that millions of Dutch people have. The regulator ACM allows the rates to be changed only twice a year: on 1 January and 1 July. However, there is an exception ‘in the event of very exceptional unforeseen changes in market conditions that would make it unsustainable to leave rates unchanged’.

That exception was last year because of the Ukraine war, say energy companies. The prices of gas and electricity suddenly rose so fast that interim increases were inevitable in their eyes.

From a remarkable one published today pronunciation it turns out that the court of Amsterdam thinks very differently about this. On 22 March last year, a Vattenfall customer was told that her energy rates would rise sharply as of 1 April. The energy giant cited the struggle in Ukraine as an explanation. More increases followed later in the year. The woman, who has been a customer of Vattenfall (formerly Nuon, ed.) since 2015, did not accept that and then went to court.

She pointed out, among other things, that Vattenfall stated on its own website that it changes its rates a maximum of twice a year. In addition, the woman did not have time to transfer in such a short time. Energy companies hardly took on new customers, or did so only at exorbitant rates.

Unfair business practice

The court of Amsterdam takes the side of the customer and reverses the rate increase. Vattenfall was guilty of an ‘unfair commercial practice’. The supplier states in its own general terms and conditions that it may change the rates for many more reasons than exceptional circumstances.

That is unfair, said the judge. In addition, the passage is grammatically insufficient to understand for normal, well-informed consumers.

In addition, Vattenfall informed the customer too late, namely only nine days before the rate increase. The right to cancel should not only be a formal right, but a real possibility, according to the court. “That is not the case when the consumer, given the market in question, does not actually have the option of switching supplier.”

Implications

All in all, Vattenfall gets quite a beating in the ruling. According to Frisian lawyer Roelof de Nekker, who assisted the client, the consequences can be major. “Although the impact cannot yet be foreseen, it could be that all other rate changes were also unjustified. In that case, Vattenfall should compensate her for all the years she has been a customer.”

Moreover, the impact does not only concern Vattenfall, says De Nekker. After all, almost all energy companies adjusted their tariffs more often than the maximum of two last year. He has three other pending cases, including against Essent and Energiedirect.nl.

Countless households may benefit from the ruling. At the beginning of last year, approximately half of the eight million Dutch households had a variable contract. Last fall, that had already risen to 56 percent, now that energy companies were hardly offering permanent contracts.

The lawyer is supported by the Consumers’ Association. “Our lawyers are now studying the verdict, but we agree with the Amsterdam court,” says spokeswoman Joyce Donat. “We have been campaigning for years against the unilateral law that allows energy companies to change their rates more than twice a year. In our opinion, this is against the rules.”

Situation changed

The Consumers’ Association states that energy companies must inform their customers in a timely manner about tariff changes. It is not for nothing that ACM stated last fall that energy companies must do this at least a month in advance. Nine days, as Vattenfall did, is seriously insufficient. Eneco also warned customers far too late.

The ruling is painful for Vattenfall. The company took the lawsuit very seriously: the directors of customer experience and strategy, among others, were flown in for the hearing. Vattenfall says in a response that it is considering an appeal. It is emphasized that this is only one case. Our general terms and conditions clearly state in which cases the rates may change, for example in the event of price developments on the wholesale markets for electricity and gas. Due to the war in Ukraine, the shortage of gas and the resulting extremely high purchase prices, we were forced to adjust the rates for a variable contract in April 2022."

Placeholder text

The fact that Vattenfall indicated on its own website that it only changes the rates twice a year has a good reason, says the company. “This is about a temporary text that has been on our website. The purpose of that announcement was to explain to customers the difference between a variable and a fixed contract in a normally functioning energy market.” The statement has since been removed from the website.

The Consumers’ Association emphasizes that interim changes do not only have to be detrimental to the Dutch. “The prices for gas and electricity have fallen sharply recently,” says Donat. “Consumers are now benefiting from this, because rates are falling faster.”

