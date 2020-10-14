Angela Merkel and the Prime Ministers set the Corona course in Berlin. The criticism of specific ideas and the general line is growing – Markus Söder is also in the firing line.

On Wednesday (October 14th) the Chancellor and Prime Minister are struggling to find new corona rules.

It was not only in the deliberations in the Chancellery that there was a crunch – a renowned democracy researcher criticized the pandemic policy.

The political scientist Wolfgang Merkel sees an “outbidding competition”. There is also talk of “alarmism” elsewhere.

Berlin / Munich – At least one fact is irrefutable: The Corona case numbers in Germany are rising again – and massively. How sensible the current countermeasures of politics are, opinions also differ among virologists. The ban on accommodation and curfew are anything but undisputed.

The course will be set in the Chancellery on Wednesday. The direction of the federal government’s thrust was clear early on: more Mask requirement, more Curfew, possibly also blocking contacts again. But it is precisely on this basic route that there is criticism of a very fundamental kind. Not from the corner of conspiracy theory, but from a renowned democracy theorist.

Corona summit in Berlin: political scientist sees Merkel and Söder in “outbid competition”

Because the political scientist Wolfgang Merkel has in an interview With Time online a drastic judgment was made on some protagonists in the Corona crisis – including Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU). “In a free, democratic society, there should be as few bans as necessary and possible,” Merkel told the portal. “What we have been observing since the beginning of the Corona crisis, however, is an overbidding competition in prohibition.”

He sees the in Surveys measured responses the population: The surveys reward those who “demand the most bans”: “This is what the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder stands for.” The feedback from the surveys gives politicians an incentive “to ban more than is absolutely necessary “.

Of the Researcher at the Humboldt University of Berlin chose a powerful phrase to summarize the actions of the federal and many state governments: “Governance by fear, governing through fear”. What is meant is not the “irrational fear” of corona deniers, but an actually “rational fear” that is fed by scientific assessments. But politicians always choose the worst-case scenario from expert opinions, criticized Merkel. “In order not to be voted out of office” – but also “because of the humanitarian cause”, as the political scientist admitted.

Corona: “Alarmism?” Merkel and Söder suddenly came under loud criticism – because of the ban on accommodation and focus on infection numbers

There had been similar objections before – also from German politics. “We shouldn’t be operating with fear again. That really doesn’t help, in my opinion it’s even dangerous, ”said Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) just before the previous federal-state summit mirror. The background at that time was the dispute about the cancellation of the carnival. In the meantime, however, there is hardly any doubt about this step. Most recently, the Prime Ministers of Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt also warned Michael Kretschmer and Pure Haseloff (both CDU) from alarmism. All three federal states are nevertheless less affected by Corona.

The focus recently also came into focus Number of new infections as a measure for corona regulations. “We have to stop staring at the number of new infections like rabbits at the snake, that leads to false alarmism,” said the head of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, Andreas Gassen New Osnabrück newspaper. The federal government defended this indicator: It depends on the number whether the health authorities are able to maintain contact tracing.

In his interview, the scientist Merkel also specifically referred to the different attitudes of the leaders Virologists on. So is the “more pessimistic” representative of his field, Christian Drosten, the scientific reference for the federal government and not the more moderate one in its advice Hendrick Streeck. Here, too, there is a small “but” when classifying the opinions: Drosten has been on the topic for a longer time Coronavirus concerned – For a long time, Streeck had mainly researched the topic of HIV.

The latter recently put a gloomy warning from Chancellor Angela Merkel into perspective *: “20,000 new infections per day, that sounds like an apocalypse at first. These are huge numbers. But basically that shouldn’t scare us, ”he said. Mild courses did not play such a major role in the infection process. Merkel had a model Increase in the number of cases up to Christmas calculated.

Corona in Germany: Merkel criticizes Merkel – will the pandemic pose a threat to democracy?

Wolfgang Merkel also criticized this: Apocalyptic I will not hold out in the long run, he warned. “If the Chancellor stands and calculates where exactly the infection numbers could be at Christmas, then she suggests a precision and a clarity that cannot exist.” Regardless of this, science could in the long run play a role that was “undemocratic he warned. Politics could switch from the “mode of representation” to the “mode of truth”: “As if there was only one scientific truth.”

The dispute fought out on Wednesday over the – in his opinion nonsensical – Ban on accommodation the political scientist Merkel assessed as an opportunity to switch to a “more sober corona policy that again follows the best arguments and not the greatest fear”. At least this specific rule actually met with resistance from reminders in the Corona crisis – on the basis scientific arguments: “No study shows that traveling within Germany is a pandemic driver. So I don’t solve a problem with these rules because there is no problem, ”said SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach of the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

(6) We should give up the ban on accommodation. It’s bureaucratic, uncontrollable, useless and calls into question the quality of our pandemic response. It was a mistake to be cleared up. – Karl Lauterbach (@Karl_Lauterbach) October 11, 2020

Lauterbach also warned that the regulation could cost acceptance for more important measures. The current dispute could underline that. What exactly the best arguments are, however, should be in the eye of the beholder. A solid assessment of the struggle for the right Corona course will probably only bring a retrospective – and with human lives a high price is at stake. (fn)