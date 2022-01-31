Prime Minister António Costa’s Socialist Party (PS) has won a major victory in Portugal’s parliamentary elections. With 98.7 percent of the vote counted, the Socialists get 41 percent of the vote. Their biggest rival, Rui Rio’s conservative Social Democratic Party (PSD), is stuck at 28 percent.
