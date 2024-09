Representative Shigeru Ishiba won the dispute for leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party, the party with the most seats in Japan’s National Diet, and is expected to be confirmed as prime minister next week | Photo: EFE/EPA/KIM KYUNG-HOON/POOL

The conservative Liberal Democratic Party, the party with the most seats in Japan’s National Diet, elected this Friday (27) a new leader, deputy Shigeru Ishiba, who is expected to be confirmed as the new Japanese prime minister in a vote on Tuesday ( 1st) in Parliament.

He will replace Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan since October 2021 and who in August had announced that he would not seek re-election as party leader, amid a series of scandals in the party, including unregistered political donations.

Ishiba is 67 years old, a former defense minister and had previously tried four times to become leader of the Liberal Democratic Party.

“We must be a party that allows members to discuss the truth freely and openly, a party that is fair and impartial in all matters and a party with humility,” said the future prime minister at a press conference, according to information from the agency Reuters.

Ishiba will face thorny challenges as the new prime minister, such as growing tensions with neighboring China, North Korea and Russia, the economic recession (Japan lost the world’s third largest economy to Germany in 2023), the aging of population and the reduction in birth rates, which put pressure on public accounts and have caused the country to suffer a reduction in the number of inhabitants.