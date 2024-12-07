The boycott of almost all of the ruler’s parliamentarians People Power Party (PPP) has made it extremely difficult for the motion to remove the South Korean president to succeed, Yoon Suk-yeolvoted this Saturday in the National Assembly of this country.

The parliamentary initiative to disqualify Yoon began voting after 6:00 p.m. local time today after all PPP deputies will leave the chamber except twoso if even these voted in favor, the motion would fail.

For the impeachment motion to succeed, it is necessary the support of two thirds of the chamberwhich means that the opposition bloc (which has a clear parliamentary majority with 192 seats) would need to have at least eight additional votes among the 108 that the ruling People’s Power Party has.

The vote on this motion in the Assembly took place after another proposal to establish an investigation into the first lady, Kim Keon-heefor alleged corruption, which did not go ahead with a result of 198 votes in favor and 102 against, which already pointed to the failure of the initiative to remove Yoon.

This result reflected that only six members of the PPP had broken the voting discipline established by the conservative formation, which agreed this same Saturday reject motion against Yoonafter having taken several swings in previous days in this regard.

The main opposition formation, the Game Democratic (PD) and the other five political forces presented a motion to remove Yoon last Wednesday, after the president unexpectedly declared martial law on Tuesday night, accusing the opposition of “anti-state activities” and being “pro-North Korean forces.”

The state of emergency was lifted after the opposition parties and some of the PPP itself voted in the National Assembly to revoke that measure just a few hours after it was decreed, and despite the attempts of the police and South Korean troops to block access to parliament and take control of the chamber.

While the parliamentary vote was taking place today, some 149,000 people – according to police data – gathered in front of the Assembly to demand that Yoon resign from his position or be dismissed.