With the approaching month of Ramadan, coinciding with the outbreak of the new Corona virus, many people are wondering about the ruling on fasting for people with the epidemic, as well as for the medical staff supervising the treatment of patients with the Coronavirus.

In response to these questions, the official website of the Egyptian Dar Al Iftaa stated that there is a license for those who handle cases of infected people, including doctors, male and female nurses, based on the extent of their need for breaking the fast in strengthening themselves.

Dar Al Iftaa clarified that if the patients’ continuous initiation requires breakfast and protection for themselves from dangers, then they have the license to break the fast, according to the Egyptian newspaper Al-Watan.

She explained that the need for breakfast is for the efficiency of work and the continuation of the detection, treatment, and continuous care of the sick. The doctor – in the event of someone replacing him – has to breakfast to take care of the right of the sick, to save them from death, and to prevent others from infection, committing the two minor evils.

The Dar Al Iftaa website also indicated that those infected with the new Corona virus are the first people to obtain a license to break the fast for the disease.