Rules | Visitors to Hietatranna comment on Helsinki’s new policy on toplessness – “Why should it have been prohibited”

Rules|The city of Helsinki has already decided in the summer of 2023 that women will also be allowed to spend time on the city’s beaches topless.

Breasts on the beach with or without a shirt?

The question has become more personal than before, because the city of Helsinki no longer makes decisions on behalf of the citizens.

The city of Helsinki is aligned, that all genders are allowed to be topless on the beaches. This way, for example, those who are worried about women’s bare breasts can no longer complain about the matter by referring to the rules of order.

Helsinki Visitors to Hietatranta welcome the rule change with reserved joy.

“Why should it have been forbidden”, ponders the person who came to sit on the beach in the evening Laura De Guio.

“I like that people are given more freedoms.”

He himself is not a fan of topless sunbathing, but wants to give freedom to those who like it.

Along the same lines, De Guio has also been in the club Heikki Ketola: if a person feels good without a shirt, he should be able to be just like that.

“It doesn’t affect other people.”

Laura De Guio supports increasing freedom.

Thing has also spoken to a group of friends sitting at the foot of the tree with snacks on Thursday evening. Basically, everyone says that they are sympathetic to the reform, but with reservations. They have gathered on the beach Dodo Lökström, Saga Peltola, Eerika Pääkkönen, Anna Marta Kozlovska, Ida Piri and Meimei Myllynen.

First the praise: people’s freedom to decide about their own bodies is increasing. The rules are now more uniform for all genders.

And then there are reasons to be cautious: the rules don’t change people’s everyday lives yet. Even if, according to the rules, as a woman you can go to the beach without a top, it does not mean that you can do so with confidence.

Dodo Lökström, Saga Peltola, Eerika Pääkkönen, Anna Marta Kozlovska, Ida Piri and Meimei Myllynen, who spent the evening in the sun, support increasing freedom, but are skeptical about the validity of the rule change.

Socially bare breasts would still be such a strange sight that their wearer would probably get stares and even harassment, the group thinks.

So the limitation is not experienced through the coming law or rules of order, but through the behavior of other people.

If there were only women on the beach, the situation would be different. In a big group or among women, you could dare, but not, for example, alone, also used by men on the beach, the friends thought.

Everyone says that in the summer they think carefully about their clothes. If you put on a top and shorts in the heat, you can expose yourself to harassment.

The rule change may push attitudes in a more permissive direction, but the change is likely to be slow. The issue is multi-level and not only related to the city’s zoning regulations, is the conclusion of the deliberation.

to Helsinki traveled from Vaasa on vacation Sirpa Sinisalo is on the side of reform. He says that he rarely goes to public beaches, and he is not sure what the topless policy is at home in Vaasa.

She herself would not go topless on the beach, even if the rules allowed it. He has a simple opinion on the reform of Helsinki:

“Of course I’ll allow it to anyone who wants to.”