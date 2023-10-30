Rules | There is a rule in Finland that is not valid in any other country: “It’s a security issue”

Floorball players born after 1998 must wear protective glasses when playing in Finland. Finland has adhered to the rule, although other countries have not followed suit. For those coming from abroad, the requirement is strange and takes some getting used to.

Surprise. It was a floorball player Matej Penickan first reaction when he was given eye protection goggles a few minutes before Eräviikkinki’s first practice.

The 21-year-old Czech national team striker, who moved to the Helsinki club this season, knew that the use of protective glasses is mandatory in the Finnish junior leagues. What he didn’t know was that goggles are mandatory equipment for some league players as well.

“The first couple of exercises were strange,” describes Penicka.

Before coming to Finland, the Czech forward’s experience with goggles was limited to one season at the age of 11-12. It has taken some getting used to the glasses. Penicka says that after a couple of weeks of training, he started to get used to them.

“The worst thing is sweat. When it drips on the glasses, the lights in the hall look unusual, even double. It’s annoying. The glasses must be washed and cleaned actively.”

“Now playing with glasses is fine. If I could choose, I wouldn’t use them.”

“ “It takes more time than a month or two to get used to.”

Czech national team striker Matej Penicka also wears protective glasses during Eräviikkini’s training at Mosahalli in Tapanila, Helsinki.

FALLBANDY protective glasses can be compared to the visors of hockey helmets. Both protect players’ eyes. Especially in situations where the game tool comes at high speed towards the face.

Mandatory safety glasses are not a new thing in Finland. The current policy was written into the competition rules of the Volleyball Association more than 10 years ago, for the 2013–14 season.

At that time, it was decided that those born on January 1, 1999 and after must also wear safety glasses as adults. There is no similar compulsion in other countries.

The protective clause has not sparked a major discussion in Finnish sports circles for years. This fall, however, the rule has gained a new dimension, when a record number of young foreign players have moved to the F-League.

Last season there were three foreigners, this season there were 15. Of these, 11 are field players born after 1998, who are subject to the goggles rule.

One of them is playing in the Tampere Classic Adam Hemerka. The 21-year-old Czech player has played in two adult World Cups. A year ago, the top defender cooled off in the World Cup final without goggles. However, Hemerka must wear protective glasses in the F-League.

“It’s undeniably strange,” Hemerka says.

Adam Hemerka must wear protective glasses in Classic games, but not in national matches.

In 2019 and 2020, the Czech national team player spent a few months in the Eräviikkini organization, when he had to wear protective glasses. In his home country, Hemerka never used glasses.

“It takes more time to get used to the glasses than the month or two I spent in Finland before. It’s been so long since the last time that I’ve had to learn how to play with glasses again. The field looks a little different with glasses on, especially when they fog up. The glasses feel strange because I’ve practically never used them before.”

“ “We want to prevent individual eye injuries with glasses.”

HEMERKAN and in Penicka’s home country, the Czech Republic, goggles are not mandatory even in the junior leagues. There are regional differences in Sweden. Goggles are mandatory up to a certain age. Adult players can choose whether to wear glasses. Rarely used.

Finland has stuck to its safety glasses ban, although other countries have not followed suit.

Floorball glasses are light.

“It can be seen that it is a matter of safety and responsibility. We want to prevent individual eye injuries, more serious and less serious, with glasses”, executive director of the Finnish Floorball Association Pekka Ilmivalta says.

“From time to time, in international discussions, it comes up that others have not approached this issue as systematically. But what others do does not affect whether we want to stick to this and take better care of the players’ safety.”

Ilmivalta cannot answer why the limit has been drawn to those born in 1999. He joined the Floorball Association in 2020.

“There has been a discussion about whether protective glasses should be compulsory for everyone, but the number of people playing without glasses is decreasing all the time. It won’t be long before all league players have protective glasses.”

When it was decided ten years ago about the step-by-step safety glasses ban, there were almost no league players who wore glasses. Now the clear majority use protective glasses.

This fall, 304 players have played in the league, 197 of them, or almost two out of three, were born after 1998.

“ “Sometimes the glasses fog up, which is annoying.”

Justus Kainulainen misled Norway’s Markus Lindgjerdet in the 2022 floorball world championships.

F-League the Oilers leading the points market Justus Kainulainen, 24, is one of the first players of his age to be required to wear goggles. Kainulainen, who debuted in the league in the fall of 2016, was born in February 1999.

Kainulainen left his glasses in the summer of 2018, and he doesn’t even remember why. After a few games, the major league manager received a written warning for breaking the rules.

“At the time, it felt strange to put the glasses back on, but there have been no problems with them. Sometimes the glasses fog up, which is annoying and you have to take them off during game breaks,” says Kainulainen.

Kainulainen would no longer play without goggles.

“However, the eyes are quite valuable organs”, explains the striker who played two World Cups in Finland’s shirt.

“ “I want to continue to see.”

Classic's Nico Salo (center) in a match against Nokia's Krp.

F-LEAGUE in games, you can see at a quick glance that the rules really guide the use of goggles.

Those players who are not affected by the rule do not use them either. The fact that people born in the early 1990s have no experience of using glasses, even from their junior years, also partly affects the desire to use them.

Captain of the national floorball team Nico Salo29, is one of the few players who voluntarily wears goggles.

At the beginning of 2019, the ball hit the corner of Salo’s eye. He survived the impact with a concussion and a black eye, and decided to test the goggles.

“I want to continue to see, the blow came so close. Younger teammates already had to wear glasses back then, so I thought why not try it myself,” Salo recalls.

The month went by in pain and getting used to it.

“The whole time I felt like taking off my glasses. In the end, I got used to them well and learned to clean the glasses before and during the games. They work brilliantly.”

Salo does not feel that floorball is a particularly dangerous sport for the eyes, but adds that every eye injury is pointless. By using goggles, he also wants to set an example for the juniors.

“I’ve been visiting schools and noticed that the protective glasses stocks are quite lacking. It’s good to set an example so that the culture will also increase in the future.”

SALO and Kainulainen also wear protective glasses in training.

“It would be stupid not to use it in training,” says Kainulainen.

HS asked some of the league teams if protective glasses are also used in training. In the majority of teams, the players who have to wear protective glasses due to their age also wear them in training. In a few teams, the use of protective glasses is outlined in the team’s rules.

Not all teams enforce the use of goggles collectively. During the training of these teams, even half of the players leave the goggles off.

“ “Every eye injury is pointless.”

INTERNATIONAL SALIBANDY ASSOCIATION IFF recommends the use of protective glasses, but does not oblige you to use them.

From time to time in Finland, it has even been considered whether Finland gives other countries an advantage when it obliges players of a certain age to wear protective glasses, unlike other countries.

“I don’t see that giving others any advantage”, top player Kainulainen says and thinks that the rule mandating the use of protective glasses should be considered elsewhere as well.

Justus Kainulainen has played in two men’s World Championships. He does not feel that Finland would give other countries a level playing field by forcing safety glasses.

Changes to the rules of the sport are outlined every two years. General Secretary of the IFF John Liljelund says that making the use of protective glasses mandatory in all competitions under the IFF was proposed the previous time when the rule changes were discussed.

However, the IFF board rejected the proposal.

“Every eye injury is pointless. That is my own personal opinion,” says Liljelund.

The Czech Federation has been the most vehemently opposed to mandatory goggles. There is a fear in the country that mandatory goggles would give the sport a dangerous reputation.

Liljelund sees that if safety glasses are prescribed as mandatory equipment at a global level sometime in the future, the rule will be introduced gradually – like in Finland.

“It takes time for everyone to play in the World Cup with goggles. There will be a certain transition period where players of a certain age will have to,” says Liljelund.

“You can’t go from zero to a hundred.”

LILJELUND hopes that the foreign players who now use protective glasses in Finland will continue to use them in the future as well. They would set an example.

Adam Hemerka did not wear protective glasses in the national matches in September. He will also leave his glasses at home in the EFT tournament in November, where the Czech Republic will face Finland, Sweden and Switzerland in Malmö.

“Playing feels better without them. I picture the field and my teammates better,” Hemerka reasons.

The use of goggles feels more natural every day, but Hemerka thinks that she will leave the glasses off in the future if she moves to a series where they are not mandatory equipment.

Matej Penicka wore protective glasses in September’s national matches. Like Hemerka, he was selected for the national matches in November. Penicka plans to use glasses in Malmö as well.

“I’m trying to get used to the glasses as well as possible. It makes no sense to play without them, because I wear glasses in training and in league games,” Penicka reflects.

He is not yet sure if he would wear goggles in the future in another series. It depends on how long Penicka plays in Finland.

“If I am comfortable here for several years, I will probably continue to wear glasses. If I’m only in Finland for a year, I’ll probably leave them out.”

