With the agreements made by the National Council of Morena “Even floor” is guaranteed for all aspirants to the party’s candidacy, according to the governor of Sinaloa, rules that must be followed by the six interested parties to be the candidate who will coordinate the defense of the Fourth Transformation for the 2024 electoral process.

Although the measure taken to separate from office was applauded by the state president as one of the rules that could offer an “even floor”, there are aspects that are still not clear, much less precise, and that even the president of the party, Mario Delgado, has not yet defined how it will be resolved.

With the request for the licenses of the applicants, the aim is to avoid the use of public resources, but no definitive license is defined, since otherwise it would be temporary separations and subject to coercion.

In the definition of the promotion there is no clarity of the faculties and promotions that the president can fulfill, governorsmayors, national and state Morena leaders, much less it was clarified if there will be any procedure to sanction those who do not comply with the established rules.

Regarding promotion expenses, the management of the word austerity is the basis of the main recommendations, since the actions will be aimed at avoiding wasteful expenses, and although the ceiling of campaign expenses was not defined, it is not determined either. when one is austere or not, what is said that the operating rules require an adjustment that leads to landing the decisions made jointly by the defenders of the 4T.

