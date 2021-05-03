I.In most federal states, those who have recovered and who have been vaccinated are now on an equal footing with those who tested negative. In their state ordinances, the states have already ensured in anticipation of the federal ordinance that those who have been completely vaccinated and recovered no longer need tests to go to the hairdresser or go shopping. However, they are not exempt from the mask requirement in certain places, such as on public transport. The corresponding state regulations are already in force or in planning. The only country that is still waiting is Hamburg.

Now the grand coalition in Berlin has agreed that the federal ordinance on relief for those who have been vaccinated and recovered should also be passed this week. The members of the Federal Government have already approved the cabinet proposal by circulation, as can be seen from a letter from the Federal Chancellery.

The legal policy spokesman for the SPD parliamentary group, Johannes Fechner, announced on Monday in Berlin that the Legal Affairs Committee would be deliberating on the regulation in a special session on Tuesday, and that it should be passed in the cabinet on Wednesday and in the Bundestag on Thursday. The Federal Council could also agree on Friday. “We have restricted the citizens’ fundamental rights in quick proceedings, and we must now lift the restrictions that are no longer necessary just as quickly”. The statutory ordinance of the federal government and a power of the states to be able to lift restrictions on vaccinated and convalescent people must come quickly.

The risk of infection is negligible

Vaccinated and convalescents only pose a low risk, so contact or exit restrictions are neither necessary nor justifiable for them. The basis for this are studies that have shown a lower risk of infection for those who have been completely vaccinated than those who tested negative. Their risk of infection is therefore not zero, but is negligible in the overall epidemiological development.

“We need to act quickly before courts are forced to lift restrictions on vaccinated people. Politicians can save themselves this embarrassment, ”says Fechner. The background to this is that the Federal Constitutional Court had set a deadline for a statement by the federal government with regard to the court proceedings, which expires this week. They consider many of the constitutional complaints against the federal emergency brake to be legally untenable because no distinction is made between those who have been completely vaccinated and those who have recovered and those who have not been vaccinated.

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) also thinks it is quite possible that the current restrictions on vaccinated people could be lifted this week. Talks with the heads of the state chancelleries of the federal states and with the parliamentary group leaders in the Bundestag have started, said Spahn and the signals are good. The Federal Government’s Corona Cabinet launched the Federal Ministry of Justice’s draft for an ordinance for more rights for vaccinated and convalescent people on Monday.