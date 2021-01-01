In Russia, the rules for the use of beaches have come into force, according to which bathing places must have designated boundaries. Reported by RIA News with reference to the EMERCOM of Russia.

“It is obligatory to mark the swimming boundary in the swimming areas, as well as the presence of an act of diving survey of the beach bottom in the designated swimming areas and the absence of rental points for small boats, jet skis and other floating facilities that pose a threat to the life and health of vacationers and swimmers,” the agency was told in department.

Also, henceforth, the presence and staffing of rescue posts will be checked on the beaches. In addition, starting in 2021, there will be a transition from issuing permits for the use of beaches to declaring them at the initiative of copyright holders.

From January 1, 2021, Russians are also expecting changes in the social sphere, including the indexation of pensions, an increase in the minimum wage and mass vaccination against coronavirus. Also, according to the law adopted in the fall of 2020, in the new year, the rates of excise taxes on tobacco products will rise significantly higher than inflation – by 20 percent.