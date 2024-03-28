In Russia, on April 1, they will begin to require SNILS to obtain a driver's license.

In Russia, from April 1, the rules for obtaining a driver's license will change. To obtain them you will need SNILS, it follows from the government decree. This is reported by RIA News.

The document will need to be presented when passing the test on knowledge of traffic rules (traffic rules) and obtaining a driver's license. In addition to SNILS, future drivers need to have an individual personal account number with them. This does not apply to employees of diplomatic missions and other similar categories of driver candidates.

The traffic police will independently request data in the absence of SNILS. It also follows from the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers that a person must provide a notarized translation into Russian of a document proving his identity. If a minor takes the driving test, he must have the written consent of one of his legal representatives.

In Russia, on March 2, a law came into force that allows drivers to issue compulsory motor third party liability insurance (MTPL) contracts for a period from one day to three months. Before this, it was possible to draw up an MTPL agreement for a year, and its validity period could not be less than three months.