Expert Golitsyn: a wet phone cannot be dried with a hairdryer or in the sun

To save a phone that has fallen into the water, you need to immediately take it to a service center, and if there is no such opportunity, dry it yourself, said Natalya Golitsyna, head of the telephony department of the MTS retail network. She named the rules for drying a wet phone in a conversation with RIA News.

According to the expert, first you need to turn off the phone and remove the battery. Then you need to remove the case and protective film, remove the SIM card and flash drive, check the speaker and connectors, and remove the remaining drops of water with cotton swabs or paper napkins. Hard objects should be avoided when wiping because they can damage the device, Golitsyna warned.

The phone, she emphasized, should not be dried in the sun, because the pixels on the display or the camera matrix may burn out, or use a hairdryer to prevent the parts from melting and the drops settling deeper. Then, Golitsyna continued, the phone should be left on a flat surface in a warm room for at least a day.

The expert warned that you need to act quickly if your phone gets wet.

With the onset of autumn, the number of calls to service centers due to moisture getting into smartphones is only growing… Water getting into a smartphone can lead to corrosion and then failure of important components, so a lightning-fast reaction is necessary to save your device Natalia Golitsyna

