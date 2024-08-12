“Kupibilet”: tickets should be purchased 2-3 months before the departure date

Air tickets should be purchased 2-3 months before the departure date – at this time, prices are less subject to change. The rules for booking flights at a good price were revealed to Russians by specialists from the Kupibilet service, reports “News”.

According to experts, you should also pay attention to promotions and discounts. As a rule, several months before departure, airlines offer reduced prices to attract more passengers. In addition, to save money, it is recommended to monitor exchange rates and buy tickets when the ruble exchange rate is stable.

Cyprus was previously named one of the most affordable European holiday destinations in the velvet season. It is specified that the average cost of 10-11 day tours is 193 thousand rubles.