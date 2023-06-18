Home page politics

From: Corinna Visser

How will artificial intelligence develop in the coming years? The world is looking for rules © Michael Bihlmayer/IMAGO

From the AI ​​Act to the Hiroshima AI Process: Rules for AI are currently being discussed in many countries around the world.

Many also see the need for international coordination. What exactly is being worked on? An overview.

Voluntary self-commitment, international guidelines, the AI ​​Pact and the AI ​​Act – politicians are currently quite active when it comes to defining rules for Artificial intelligence to design. But how do the various projects interact and which initiatives make sense at all?

AI Pact and AI Act apply in the EU

The most concrete and most advanced is the AI ​​Act EU. As early as tomorrow, Wednesday, the MEPs will vote on their proposal for the AI ​​Act in the plenary session of the EU Parliament. If there is a majority for the compromise in Parliament, the start of the trialogue should take place immediately in the evening after the vote. Then the work on the technical level begins immediately. Further dates are planned for July 18th and September 26th, then under the Spanish Presidency. In the trilogue, the discussion about generative AI, which includes large language models such as ChatGPT, will be exciting.

Commissioner Thierry Breton announced the AI ​​Pact as a kind of antechamber to the AI ​​Act. It is a voluntary tool designed to help companies prepare for future European rules. So AI Pact and AI Act are going in the same direction. The AI ​​Act regulates the obligations for companies that want to develop and operate AI systems in the EU. The AI ​​Pact bridges the time until then.

International: Code of Conduct and the Hiroshima Process

However, the Commission wants to go beyond the EU also coordinate with international partners on guidelines for AI. She focuses on the Hiroshima AI Process of the G7. The aim here is to promote guard rails, especially for generative AI or advanced general-purpose AI models (GPAI models) at an international level.

This is linked to the Code of Conduct for AI. The EU and the USA initiated this at their most recent meeting of the joint Trade and Technology Council (TTC). Both the Hiroshima Process and the Code of Conduct are open to other like-minded partners – in addition to the G7 countries, such as Brazil, Indonesia and India.

Since there are both overlaps and differences in scope, such as the topics to be covered or the interlocutors, two processes will likely be necessary. This is how the Commission aims to address these interrelated goals while maintaining coherence between them, a spokesman said. “The processes will take full account of the AI ​​Act legislative process and will not pre-empt its outcome.”

Wissing: “A self-commitment alone is not enough”

The British also want to help shape the rules for AI. During his first visit to the White House, Premier Rishi Sunak suggested hosting an international summit on AI safety on the island in the fall. For this he received the approval of the USA, writes “Le Monde”.

The federal government also wants to play an active role in the process. “There is nothing to be gained with national regulations in the field of AI,” said Digital Minister Volker Wissing on the sidelines of the Republica digital conference on Table.Media. “European regulation is a minimum step. I think it would be even better if we as the G7 agree on minimum standards. A self-commitment alone is not enough.” It is also important to create transparency about what was created by a human being and what was created by an AI. “Otherwise we will lose people’s trust.”

The international standards of the G7 could also provide orientation for the negotiations on the AI ​​Act, said Wissing. “On the one hand, this means adhering to our values ​​and, on the other hand, maintaining our competitiveness.” Wissing assumes that the G7 digital ministers will again deal with international rules for AI this year.

The code of conduct lacks input from civil society

Scientists also believe that a voluntary commitment by companies is not expedient. “The AI ​​Act, even if it is only an EU regulation, is more important than a code of conduct at the international level,” says Christian Katzenbach, Professor of Communication and Media Studies at the University of Bremen. “The AI ​​Act will have an impact beyond Europe.”

A voluntary code of conduct is not only less binding, at this high level there is also too little input from research, civil society and parliaments. “Therefore, such informal norms are often shaped by large players – in this case Big Tech from the USA.”

Katzenbach cited the Santa Clara Principles as an example of a successful process. These rules on transparency and accountability when moderating content on online platforms emerged from the discussion of a broad coalition of organizations and experts. “A code of conduct for AI could also be based on these principles, starting with human rights and due process,” says Katzenbach.

The “safe overall package” from Europe

The digital association Bitkom believes that a code of conduct can be fundamentally helpful in implementing specific requirements and protection goals in the area of ​​AI. This is particularly the case in an international context beyond the EU. “The central point is that there is a fundamental linkage to the AI ​​Act, which is currently being negotiated at EU level.” In order for such a Code of Conduct to work, it is important that all relevant market participants participate and that there are concrete instructions, such as it to be implemented.

Ideas for standards such as transparency and good definitions of terms are important content for possible international agreements on AI before the introduction of AI laws, says Gergana Baeva, an expert in AI certification at the Center for Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence (ZVKI). It is usually easy to reach agreement on a technical level – for example on data quality, copyright or robustness. “But there are also difficult issues, such as fairness and non-discrimination, that cannot be agreed internationally,” says Baeva.

Example USA: Unlike in Europe, the authorities here have been using predictive policing for 20 years, which will probably be considered a prohibited practice in the AI ​​Act. “Predictive policing is hugely error-prone and has been shown to be discriminatory, but the US will probably want to stick with it,” says Baeva. It is similarly difficult with data protection, which is important in Europe but not at all in Asia. In the USA he is only appreciated as long as he does not block business interests. “So there’s a lot of tension,” says Baeva. “The secure overall package is currently only being seriously negotiated in Europe.”

There are already rules that can be applied

However, there are already international standards in the production process that can also be applied to AI and could therefore also become the content of a code of conduct: “Product safety – including the social risks – should be able to reach an international consensus,” says Baeva.

Matthias Spielkamp, ​​Managing Director of Algorithmwatch, also points out that existing rules can also be applied to AI. “The use of AI is part of the risk assessment that the major online platforms have to submit by August as part of the Digital Services Act (DSA).”

Spielkamp, ​​on the other hand, does not want to take part in the discussion of what elements of a voluntary commitment could be. “We need real regulation as soon as possible,” he says. “Only binding rules will help.” (By Corinna Visser)